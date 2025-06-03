x
Photos: Water Safety Fair

Stillwater /
| 03 Jun 2025 | 08:18
    A demonstration at the third annual Water Safety Fair on May 18 at Fairview Lake YMCA Camp in Stillwater. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Experts answer questions about water safety equipment.
    The Water Safety Fair included games, arts and crafts, safety challenges and a scavenger hunt.
    Michelle Kapturkiewicz, a K-9 sergeant with the Ramapo Rescue Dog Association, a volunteer search and rescue organization that works with air-scenting German Shepherds.
    Duke, Emilia and Leia Steingall of Sparta.
    Chase Ryfa of Andover.
