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Pope John hosts Easter Bunny breakfast

Sparta. Pope John XXIII Regional High School hosted an Easter Bunny Breakfast on March 14.

Sparta /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 11:50
    Christopher and Sarah Gordillo of Sparta poses wiith the Easter Bunny.
    Christopher and Sarah Gordillo of Sparta poses wiith the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Reagan Clanton of Sparta poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Reagan Clanton of Sparta poses with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Eoin Mahoney of Sparta is shown.
    Eoin Mahoney of Sparta is shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Abigail Drongoski of Sparta holds a plush toy.
    Abigail Drongoski of Sparta holds a plush toy. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)