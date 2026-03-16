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Pope John hosts Easter Bunny breakfast
Sparta. Pope John XXIII Regional High School hosted an Easter Bunny Breakfast on March 14.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 16 Mar 2026 | 11:50
Christopher and Sarah Gordillo of Sparta poses wiith the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Reagan Clanton of Sparta poses with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Eoin Mahoney of Sparta is shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Abigail Drongoski of Sparta holds a plush toy.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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