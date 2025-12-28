Home
Sparta Library holds STEM station
Sparta. The Sparta Public Library held a STEM Station event on Saturday.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
28 Dec 2025
Leila and Alura McMahon of Sparta are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Ada Marusiak of Sparta looks at books.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Steve and Will Marusiak of Sparta play.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Ethan and Owen Stifler of Sparta are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
