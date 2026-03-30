Pope John partners with Inspirit AI for summer campus program

Pope John XXIII Regional High School has partnered with Inspirit AI to offer a two-week summer artificial intelligence program on campus for local students entering grades 5 through 12.

The in-person program will run July 6-17 from 9 a.m. to noon each weekday and will include 10 three-hour sessions introducing students to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence through project-based learning.

Students will study how AI powers technologies such as voice assistants, facial recognition, autonomous vehicles and generative tools including ChatGPT, while also examining ethical issues such as bias in technology and real-world uses of AI, including public health applications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will learn introductory Python programming, collaborate on projects related to health care, astronomy and finance, and join either introductory or advanced cohorts based on experience level. Separate sections will be offered for middle school and high school students.

Instruction will be provided by AI practitioners and graduate students from universities including Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The cost is $1,500 for 30 hours of instruction, and families are encouraged to submit interest forms by April 10.