Pope John students showcase AI projects at inaugural summer program

Middle and high school students showcased their Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects at Pope John XXIII Regional High School following a two-week immersive summer program focused on AI, machine learning and programming.

The inaugural INSPIRIT AI Innovation Showcase gave students who attend Pope John, the opportunity to present projects they developed during the intensive camp on campus.

INSPIRIT AI is an educational program that introduces students to artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer science. It also serves as part of a college preparatory curriculum. The program introduced students – some as young as 13-years-old - to topics including Python programming and the ethical applications of artificial intelligence through hands on project-based learning.

Students were mentored by Mathew DaSilva, an INSPIRIT instructor and Brown University graduate.

Other instructors included students and researchers from Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and others giving participating students an opportunity to learn about emerging technology from experts in the field.

There were seven student presenters during the summer showcase held on Pope John’s campus. The students presented in three groups, each sharing their different projects and the work behind them.

The students worked to develop AI projects aimed at addressing real-world challenges or interest in areas including health care, public safety and business.

The topics of the students’ projects ranged from software to helping patients with lung disease get earlier diagnoses, to “meme” stocks and trade values assisting those who invest in any stocks.

One group of presenters created a site designed to help patients with lung disease or any health issues get access to share their X-ray images with doctors. The students explained that not everyone has easy access to X-ray imaging or radiography, which can make it more difficult for patients to have their scans available when seeking medical care. The site is designed to provide patients images to their doctors quicker, potentially helping physicians identify conditions and reach a diagnosis.

The other group took a different approach with its project, creating a site focused on “meme” stocks and their changing values. The site was designed to give investors a more engaging way to track stocks and identify peaks and drops in their values.

Each student had a beaming smile during their presentation and, while they admitted to having challenges, along the way, they shared with the audience that it only made them want to work harder to obtain their goals.

Dan O’Keefe, president of Pope John said the program reflects the academy’s commitment to preparing students for the future.

“At Pope John, we believe education is about preparing students for the future,” O’Keefe said. “Our partnership with Inspirit AI reflects our commitment to giving students meaningful opportunities to explore emerging technologies through hands-on learning.”

O’Keefe said programs such as the AI intensive can encourage curiosity and innovation while giving students foundational skills that can help them navigate an increasingly technology driven world.