Pope John XXIII Zero Robotics team places fourth at MIT world finals

Zero Robotics Team Kühlschrank of Pope John XXIII Regional High School placed fourth at the Zero Robotics world finals competition on Feb. 21 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ninety-one teams from 17 countries applied to participate in the zero-gravity programming competition sponsored by MIT and NASA. The program focuses on small robotic satellites, known as Astrobees, aboard the International Space Station that students program to perform tasks in microgravity.

According to the Zero Robotics program, student teams write code to control satellite speed, rotation and direction while navigating obstacles, collecting virtual objects and managing resources such as fuel and power. Strategies are first tested in a simulation environment, with top teams advancing through virtual rounds before finalist alliances compete head-to-head using drones to determine the most effective solutions.

This year’s competition simulated greenhouse farming in space, an initiative NASA is exploring to help astronauts grow fresh produce in space. Using strategic programming, Team Kühlschrank “planted, watered and harvested crops” within a four-minute window while optimizing resources and time constraints. The team harvested more produce and earned more points than most competitors, advancing to the semifinals before falling to the eventual runner-up alliance to secure fourth place overall.

“I am extremely proud of the team’s hard work and dedication throughout the competition,” said Joseph Giovannone, coach of Pope John Zero Robotics and chair of the school’s math department. “Many of the students were new to Zero Robotics this year, but their willingness to collaborate and solve challenging problems contributed greatly to their success.”

Team Kühlschrank was established in 2011 during the early years of the Zero Robotics program and has reached competition finals multiple times. The 2026 team includes students in grades eight through 12 and is coached by Giovannone, with assistance from alumni mentors Suraj Bose, Evan Rizzo and Michael Pacholarz.

Team members are Mia Rizzo, Ak Burke, John Lubchansky, Maci Gnecco, Artem Taylor, Rylan Chintada, Diana Renninger, Chance Cosenza-Schaming, Adrian Oozeerally, William Franco and Matthew Gazzillo.