Project Self-Sufficiency seeks parent input at advisory council meeting

Project Self-Sufficiency is inviting local parents to share their families’ needs, concerns and ideas during a Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., and also will be available via Zoom.

Family Success Center staff will discuss ways the agency can address issues facing local families and use participants’ feedback to help shape future programs and services.

Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person. Individuals attending their first Parent Advisory Council meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card. Advance registration is required for the in-person session.

”Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center, and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services and identify strategies for moving forward,” Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said.

The Journey Family Success Center has served Sussex County families for many years through programs designed to support parents and children.

Parents interested in attending in person or obtaining Zoom login information can call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.