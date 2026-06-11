Project Self-Sufficiency seeks volunteers for community gardens

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking volunteers to assist with planting, maintenance and harvesting in the community gardens at its Newton campus.

Volunteers will work alongside experienced horticultural professionals on weekdays and must be at least 18 years old. Hours are flexible and no gardening experience is required.

The agency’s 5-acre campus includes numerous vegetable gardens that produce a variety of crops for distribution to low-income participants. During the summer months, hundreds of potted tomato plants line the campus walkways.

Fresh produce is harvested daily and offered to families participating in Project Self-Sufficiency programs. Baskets of fruits and vegetables are provided for families to take home, and participants also receive information about nutrition and healthy cooking.

Children attending the agency’s Little Sprouts Early Learning Center help with harvesting activities and learn about healthy eating habits through hands-on experiences in the gardens.

”Fresh, nutritious food is of paramount importance for all families,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The community gardens at Project Self-Sufficiency are a living example of the love our volunteers have for gardening, and just as importantly, for the dedication they have to the mission of ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community have an equal opportunity to access fresh produce.”

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the agency’s programs and services can visit Project Self-Sufficiency website or call 973-940-3500.