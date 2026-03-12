Project Self-Sufficiency to host free online family law seminar

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online Family Law seminar on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

The presentation will be led by attorney Natalie Thompson, Esq., and will cover a range of topics related to divorce and family law, including child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time and the equitable distribution of assets.

The seminar will be conducted via Zoom and is open to the public.

Those interested in attending are asked to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register and receive login information.