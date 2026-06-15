Public Safety Training Academy hosts first open house

The Public Safety Training Academy held its first annual open house June 13 in Newton, highlighting the training and professionalism of the region’s public safety community.

The event featured live demonstrations, vendor displays showcasing the latest public safety equipment and technology, and opportunities for attendees to observe aspects of firefighter training and final evaluations.

Organizers said the open house was designed to give the public a closer look at the preparation and skills required of firefighters and other public safety personnel.

The event also provided an opportunity for visitors to engage with vendors and learn more about the tools and resources used in emergency response training.