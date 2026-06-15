x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Public Safety Training Academy hosts first open house

Newton. The Public Safety Training Academy held its first open house June 13, showcasing live demonstrations, equipment vendors and firefighter training evaluations.

Newton /
| 15 Jun 2026 | 04:09
    Fire Training in progress.
    Fire Training in progress. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    John Dixon, director of the SCCC Public Safety Training Academy, Cory Homer, SCCC president, County Commissioner Chris Carney, County Commissioner Alan Henderson and SCCC Foundation Exectuive Driector Stan Kula pose for a photo.
    John Dixon, director of the SCCC Public Safety Training Academy, Cory Homer, SCCC president, County Commissioner Chris Carney, County Commissioner Alan Henderson and SCCC Foundation Exectuive Driector Stan Kula pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Fire instructor John Buskiewicz poses for a photo.
    Fire instructor John Buskiewicz poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Public Safety Training Academy held its first annual open house June 13 in Newton, highlighting the training and professionalism of the region’s public safety community.

The event featured live demonstrations, vendor displays showcasing the latest public safety equipment and technology, and opportunities for attendees to observe aspects of firefighter training and final evaluations.

Organizers said the open house was designed to give the public a closer look at the preparation and skills required of firefighters and other public safety personnel.

The event also provided an opportunity for visitors to engage with vendors and learn more about the tools and resources used in emergency response training.