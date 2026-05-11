Maverick’s Legacy festival draws crowds to Fairgrounds

Maverick’s Legacy hosted its fourth annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 9, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

As part of its mission, the festival included demonstrations on the use of LifeVac, as well as CPR and first aid training. Organizers said two lives have already been saved through the organization’s efforts, and more than 800 devices have been distributed since September 2022.

The group works to reduce preventable choking deaths by providing airway clearance devices, such as LifeVac, to schools and first responders.