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Skylands Stadium hosts food truck, beer craft festival

Augusta. A food truck and beer craft festival was held at Skylands Stadium on May 2.

Wantage /
| 04 May 2026 | 11:09
    <b>Anthony and Oliver Defreitas of Budd Lake pose for a photo.</b>
    Anthony and Oliver Defreitas of Budd Lake pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Mckenna Carr, Matthew Muso, Melody Martinez and Mason Bentley, all of Wantage, pose for a photo.</b>
    Mckenna Carr, Matthew Muso, Melody Martinez and Mason Bentley, all of Wantage, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jesse Bambrick of Fredon and Bryan Santorini of Branchville pose for a photo.</b>
    Jesse Bambrick of Fredon and Bryan Santorini of Branchville pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jaime Buck of Andover, Kim Idiaquez and Stephen Topchev of Bridgewater pose for a photo.</b>
    Jaime Buck of Andover, Kim Idiaquez and Stephen Topchev of Bridgewater pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)