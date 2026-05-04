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Skylands Stadium hosts food truck, beer craft festival
Augusta. A food truck and beer craft festival was held at Skylands Stadium on May 2.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 04 May 2026 | 11:09
Anthony and Oliver Defreitas of Budd Lake pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mckenna Carr, Matthew Muso, Melody Martinez and Mason Bentley, all of Wantage, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jesse Bambrick of Fredon and Bryan Santorini of Branchville pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jaime Buck of Andover, Kim Idiaquez and Stephen Topchev of Bridgewater pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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