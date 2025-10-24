Rotary Club to hold shopping event in Sparta

The Branchville Rotary Club will hold its next shopping event at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Ocean State Job Lot in Sparta.

For the past eight years, the club has supported the Sussex County Food Bank by donating personal hygiene products — items that are in high demand and not covered by national food assistance programs such as SNAP or WIC.

The club received a grant from the Rotary District that serves the area and matches the amount with its own funds. Members periodically go on a shopping spree at Ocean State Job Lot and deliver the donated items — including soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine products and detergent — to the food bank in Newton.

This year’s shopping spree will total $5,000, filling multiple carts and involving several club members. The funds come from club fundraising, the district grant and discounts provided by Ocean State Job Lot.