Rowing Club expands with new coaching launch

The Sussex County Rowing Club revealed their new coaching launch during a ceremony at their docks next to the Lake Mohawk Pool on Oct. 12.

Rowing Club founder and head coach Tim Holovacs, Sparta Mayor Neill Clark, Byram Mayor Alexander Rubenstein, and Lake Mohawk Country Club President Victoria Germano were in attendance at the event.

“It’s very comforting to see communities and the board and everybody working together to better the environment that these guys can compete and practice for competition in,” Rubenstein said during the ceremony.

The new, larger launch will serve alongside the program’s current coaching boat to safely get more rowers on the water, Holovacs said in a press release. The Rowing Club currently has the capacity to have up to 25 rowers on the water at once through the use of single and double sculls, four-person quads and an eight-person octuple.

“One of the most beautiful sights I think you can see on Lake Mohawk is, if you happen to be up early enough, these boats gliding down the length of the lake,” Germano said.

The vessel is named “IN SYNC;” a reference to what crews aim to accomplish while rowing. It is equipped with life jackets and thermal blankets, and can carry up to 27 people in an emergency.

IN SYNC is electric-powered and contributes little disruption to the surrounding environment.

The launch will also be available for use during events held on Lake Mohawk. Potential use of the vessel will be during the Witches Paddle, the Triathlon and Floatfest.

The Rowing Club consists of two programs. The Junior Program caters to local high school students, with some previous participants coming from Pope John, Lenape Valley, and Sparta high schools. The Masters Program caters to adult rowers. Both programs are co-ed.

The club provides opportunities for both competitive and recreational rowing.

“If you want to go fast, row alone. If you want to go far, row together,” Clark said. “And all of y’all rowed together and made this a reality.”