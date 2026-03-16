Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
SCCC hosts public safety academy training
Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Public Safety Academy Training program on March 13, taught by John Dixon.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 16 Mar 2026 | 09:51
John Dixon holds a public safety training class at Southern County Community College in Newton.
(
Photo:Maria Kovic
)
First responders sit in a training class.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Newton
3
Public Safety Training Academy
4
Sussex County Community College
RELATED NEWS
The PSTA held a graduation in the Performing Arts Center for students in the program.
(
Photo: Alex Ralph; Lunch Box Studio
)
SCCC academy graduates 92 in public safety programs
Anthony Berardi, County Commissioner Jill Space and Alex Berardi posing for me. Berardi Building Co., LLC, won the Redevelopment Award.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCEDP honors local businesses, leaders
Michelle Tagliabue and Katie Healy of Wantage stand in front of a Santa inflatable.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCCC hosts Winter Festival
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED