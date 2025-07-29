School board races uncontested

Three people filed to run for three seats on the Sparta Township Board of Education in the Nov. 4 election.

The filing deadline was Monday, July 28.

Andrew Lowery, Kimberly Noel and Dominic LaCarrubba are running on a slate. They are unopposed.

Incumbents Lauren Collier, Leigh McMichael and Kurt Morris did not seek re-election.

Last year, Emily Serafino, Rebecca Williams and Roque Martinez won three-year terms in a race with three opponents and Michelle Hinkle won a seat with a two-year term in a race with one opponent.

In 2023, Jennifer Lonsky, Chad Wood and Kaitlin Gagnon were elected from a field of seven candidates. Lonsky resigned soon after taking office.