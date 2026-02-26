Shepherd of the Hills to host ‘A Taste of Italy’ wine event

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host “A Taste of Italy” on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.

The event will introduce attendees to several Italian wines provided by Burke’s BuyRite. An assortment of cheeses and crackers will be served, and guests are invited to bring an hors d’oeuvre or dessert to share.

Tickets are $20 per person and available to adults 21 and older. Tickets will not be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, contact Solveig Schunk at 201-919-2015.

The church is located at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta. For more information about upcoming events, visit sothnj.org or follow the church on Facebook.