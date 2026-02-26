x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Snow covered knight

A snow-covered knight statue is shown during a recent storm.

Sparta /
| 26 Feb 2026 | 03:28
    This photo, submitted by reader Janet Knight of Sparta shows a snow-covered knight statue during a recent storm.
    This photo, submitted by reader Janet Knight of Sparta shows a snow-covered knight statue during a recent storm. ( Photo submitted.)