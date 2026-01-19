x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta Ambulance holds annual installation

Sparta. The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner on Saturday at The Barn of Perona Farms.

Sparta /
| 19 Jan 2026 | 12:59
    The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner at The Barn of Perona Farms. Members were sworn in by Sparta Townshp Mayor Dean Blumetti: Pictured from left, Blumetti, Sgt. Christopher Munoz, Second Lt. Alexa Griffin, First Lt. Richard Bartlett, Capt. Ben Wright, Trustee Lucy Katzen and Trustee John Cronin.
    The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner at The Barn of Perona Farms. Members were sworn in by Sparta Townshp Mayor Dean Blumetti: Pictured from left, Blumetti, Sgt. Christopher Munoz, Second Lt. Alexa Griffin, First Lt. Richard Bartlett, Capt. Ben Wright, Trustee Lucy Katzen and Trustee John Cronin. ( Photo: Dave Smith)