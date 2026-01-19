Sparta Ambulance holds annual installation

The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner at The Barn of Perona Farms. Members were sworn in by Sparta Townshp Mayor Dean Blumetti: Pictured from left, Blumetti, Sgt. Christopher Munoz, Second Lt. Alexa Griffin, First Lt. Richard Bartlett, Capt. Ben Wright, Trustee Lucy Katzen and Trustee John Cronin. ( )