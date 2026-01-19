Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Sparta Ambulance holds annual installation
Sparta. The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner on Saturday at The Barn of Perona Farms.
Dave Smith
Sparta
/
| 19 Jan 2026 | 12:59
The Sparta Ambulance Service had its annual installation dinner at The Barn of Perona Farms. Members were sworn in by Sparta Townshp Mayor Dean Blumetti: Pictured from left, Blumetti, Sgt. Christopher Munoz, Second Lt. Alexa Griffin, First Lt. Richard Bartlett, Capt. Ben Wright, Trustee Lucy Katzen and Trustee John Cronin.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Alexa Griffin
2
Ben Wright
3
Christopher Munoz
4
Dave Smith
5
Dean Blumetti
6
John Cronin
7
Lucy Katzen
8
Perona Farms
9
Richard Bartlett
10
Sparta
11
Sparta Ambulance Service
RELATED NEWS
SQ1 New officers and trustees of the Sparta Ambulance Squad are sworn in at the annual installation Jan. 18 at Perona Farms in Andover. (Photos by Dave Smith)
Sparta, Ambulance Squad Installation
Marjory Murphy is sworn into office as a Township Council member. Her nephew Mark Lotz holds the Bible and Township Clerk Roxanne Landy administers the oath.
Scott, Murphy join council
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED