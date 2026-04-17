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Sparta Ambulance Squad hosts spaghetti dinner

Sparta. The Sparta Ambulance Squad hosted a spaghetti dinner on April 13.

Sparta /
| 17 Apr 2026 | 02:15
    Stan Skiba poses for a photo.
    Stan Skiba poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Sparta Ambulance Squad hosted a spaghetti dinner on April 13.
    The Sparta Ambulance Squad hosted a spaghetti dinner on April 13. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)