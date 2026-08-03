Sparta approves land preservation plan to advance landfill closure

Sparta Township took a major step Tuesday toward finally closing its long-troubled municipal landfill.

Officials on July 28 unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the donation of approximately 70 acres of municipally owned open space to satisfy state wetland mitigation requirements, a move township officials say could save taxpayers nearly $1 million while clearing the final environmental obstacle to landfill closure.

The proposal sparked questions from residents about why so much land was being transferred, who would ultimately control it, and whether additional land could be requested in the future.

Township Manager James Zepp called the proposal the culmination of a process spanning more than two decades.

”The goal has always been to close the landfill,” Zepp said. “Once it’s closed, it becomes an asset instead of a liability.”

Environmental consultant Laura Nygard said the land transfer is not simply an exchange for acreage, but a state-required form of wetland mitigation stemming from approximately 2.75 acres of wetlands impacted during landfill closure work.

Rather than paying nearly $1 million into a mitigation bank or constructing replacement wetlands elsewhere, the township worked with the Department of Environmental Protection to preserve environmentally valuable municipal parcels.

Nygard said the selected properties are largely undevelopable, surrounded by existing preserved lands, or contain sensitive environmental features including wetlands, stream corridors and endangered species habitat.

”These are parcels that have no practical value to the township for development, but tremendous environmental value,” she told the council.

Residents questioned whether the township would lose ownership of the land and if the state could later require additional acreage.

Nygard said while the parcels would be permanently preserved through conservation restrictions, they would remain under municipal ownership.

”The township still owns the land,” she said. “It simply cannot be developed in the future.”

She also emphasized that the acreage requirement is based on ecological value. The approximately 70 acres were selected because they contain high-quality wetlands, forests and wildlife habitat that provide sufficient mitigation credits under DEP regulations.

”There isn’t an expectation that they’ll come back later and ask for more,” Nygard said, noting that the mitigation package was developed in coordination with DEP staff.

Several council members acknowledged the size of the land donation initially gave them pause but said the financial and environmental benefits outweighed their concerns.

Councilman Mark Scott called the proposal “a smart use of land we couldn’t realistically develop anyway,” adding that avoiding nearly $1 million in mitigation costs represented a significant savings for taxpayers.

According to township officials, once the land preservation documents are finalized and approved by the DEP, the landfill closure permit can move toward completion. Closing the landfill will eliminate ongoing regulatory obligations and allow the site to transition into long-term monitoring and maintenance rather than active management.

The landfill has remained an unresolved issue for decades, with the township working through multiple rounds of engineering, environmental permitting and state regulatory requirements before reaching this stage.

Officials said the approved mitigation plan removes one of the final significant obstacles to completing the closure process.