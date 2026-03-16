Sparta bans detention centers in all zoning districts

Sparta Township Council unanimously adopted an ordinance on March 10 prohibiting detention or correctional centers in every zoning district across Sparta Township, following a public hearing in which residents voiced support for the measure and cited infrastructure concerns.

Ordinance 26-02 amends Chapter 18 of the township’s land management code to bar detention and correctional facilities from locating anywhere in the township. Residents who addressed the council during the hearing said Sparta does not have the water supply or fire protection resources needed to support a large detention facility.

The Sparta Planning Board previously reviewed the ordinance and determined it is consistent with the township’s master plan. Council members said the proposal reflects a shared position among township officials and residents.

One council member, while supporting the ordinance, raised concerns about possible legal challenges. Township officials said the measure could carry some legal risk, but described that risk as low.

After discussion and public comment, the governing body voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance, officially banning detention and correctional facilities throughout Sparta.

Earlier in the meeting, the council opened on a celebratory note by issuing a proclamation recognizing Women’s History Month and declaring March as Women’s History Month in Sparta.

Members of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta attended the meeting and were presented with a commemorative plaque honoring their continued contributions to the community and support of initiatives recognizing the achievements of women locally and nationally.