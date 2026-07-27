Sparta boy raises funds to help rebuild orphanage in Peru

Instead of spending every day this summer playing outside, 11-year-old James Kierans is walking door to door in his neighborhood to raise funds, his goal is $10,000.

What could an 11-year-old need $10,000 for?

It’s a question with a very inspiring answer, as James is raising money to send to an orphanage in Peru that closed. The community desperately needs a new one rebuilt.

Shared by the Kieran family, the orphanage, Azul Wasil, located in the Andes Mountains, was led and founded by a man named Alcides. In 2024, Alcides was diagnosed with cancer and had to sell the land that was home to Azul Wasil to pay for treatments.

The Kierans found out their guide from their trip to Peru in 2024, Miguel, found empty land and started the process of building a new home, “Casa Feliz.”

Miguel can only provide so much for the building process, which is why James is set on raising $10,000 to help Casa Feliz come to life.

James started his fundraising just one month ago and has already raised $5,000.

James’ mother, Adrienne Kierans, says that this all started from a special trip.

Adrienne said the family normally does a fun vacation every year, but in 2024, they wanted to do something that involves service of some sort. They wanted it to be impactful for their children, showing them where they could interact and help other children.

So the Kierans went to Peru.

“There was definitely a language barrier, but with children – through playing soccer and playing Uno, they were able to really jump right in, and there was like not even skipping a beat with connecting with them,” Adrienne said.

Both James and Adrienne said the trip was eye-opening and also a great learning experience that left them wanting to do more.

“Their [Peruvian children] conditions were not great, but the conditions were better than some people in the actual village,” Adrienne said. “We found out after we got home that the orphanage was going to close. So, they were planning on building another one, but ran into some financial roadblocks. So James said, ‘let’s do something here.’ And it sounded like a big feat, but the dollar goes a long way in Peru. Even raising $10,000 can make a huge impact on building the rooms needed to house the children.”

To reach the $10,000 goal, James and his family will host a fundraiser party at the Sparta Elks Lodge, July 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

James and Adrienne said that the event is focused on celebrating the Peruvian culture, but also trying to build a community of people who are willing to help.

The party will have authentic Peruvian food, music and more for all those who plan on attending.

While the fundraiser is designed to bring the community together, James said his biggest motivation is knowing the difference the money could make for children in Peru.

“It makes me feel like... ‘shine,’ it makes me feel good, and it makes me feel like I was making an impact on their lives, so that they can have everything better,” James said. “They don’t need to play soccer shoeless, you know?”