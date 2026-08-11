Sparta Camera Club to welcome photographer Nick Palmieri

The Sparta Camera Club will welcome photographer Nick Palmieri for an interactive discussion on photography from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Sparta Ambulance Squad, 14 Sparta Ave.

Palmieri will share some of his favorite images and answer questions about photography, including camera settings, composition, post-processing, photography philosophy and competition tips.

His work spans wildlife, landscapes, portraits, macro photography and travel. Palmieri said his approach to photography combines the artistic and technical aspects of the craft, with an emphasis on using technology to enhance rather than replace a photographer’s vision.

Palmieri is a trustee of the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs and a past president of the Cranford-Millburn and Camera Naturalist camera clubs. He received a New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs Citation in 2015 for his contributions to photography education and service to the photographic community.

The discussion is open to photographers interested in learning, sharing ideas and discussing the craft in an informal setting.