Sparta dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade to release new book

Sparta resident, registered dietitian and diabetes educator Erin Palinski-Wade will release her newest book, “The Sleepdemic Solution: The 7-Day Reset to Fix Your Sleep, Restore Your Metabolism, and Lose Weight Without Fighting Your Body,” on Sept. 15.

Palinski-Wade, who has nearly two decades of experience working with individuals dealing with weight, blood sugar, energy and nutrition, said sleep is an often-overlooked part of overall health.

“We spend so much time talking about what to eat and how much to exercise, but sleep is often treated as an afterthought,” Palinski-Wade said. “Yet when you’re exhausted, everything from hunger and cravings to blood sugar and energy can become harder to manage.”

In “The Sleepdemic Solution,” Palinski-Wade examines the connections between sleep, circadian rhythm, nutrition, blood sugar and metabolic health.

The book introduces her SLEEP System, a five-part framework that incorporates meal timing, strategic light exposure, balanced blood sugar, sleep-supporting foods and nighttime routines to help readers establish healthier daily habits.

It also includes a structured seven-day reset, meal plans, shopping lists, recipes and strategies for dealing with common sleep disruptions, including stress, menopause, shift work, parenting, travel and irregular schedules.

Palinski-Wade said the approach is not intended to be another restrictive health plan.

“The goal isn’t perfection, and it definitely isn’t another extreme diet,” she said. “It’s about understanding the signals your body responds to and making small, realistic changes that can support better sleep, steadier energy and long-term metabolic health.”

Palinski-Wade is the founder of Vernon Nutrition Center and has built her career helping individuals and families make sustainable health and nutrition changes.

She is the author of several books, including “2 Day Diabetes Diet,” “Belly Fat Diet For Dummies” and “Love Your Age.”

Palinski-Wade also is a media expert and TEDx speaker whose nutrition expertise has been featured on “Good Morning America,” “The Doctors,” “The Dr. Oz Show” and QVC, as well as in The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today.

“The Sleepdemic Solution” will be available through major book retailers beginning Sept. 15.