Sparta Educaton Foundation plans annual turkey trot

Registration for the 19th Annual Sparta Education Foundation Turkey Trot, presented by Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, is open.

This community tradition will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 27, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Sparta’s White Deer Plaza.

To celebrate this year’s race, Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub is once again promoting the Turkey Trot throughout October. Anyone who registers for the race in October and presents their registration receipt to their server will receive 10 percent off their in-restaurant dining. The offer is valid on the same day registration is completed and must be redeemed that same day for dine-in customers.

“We are so grateful for Krogh’s continued partnership and for helping us make the Turkey Trot more than just a race—it’s a celebration of community,” said Kim Noel, SEF Secretary and event co-chair. “This race has become a wonderful way to start Thanksgiving morning with friends, family, and neighbors, all while supporting education initiatives that benefit the students of Sparta.”

The Sparta Education Foundation Turkey Trot has grown into one of Sparta’s most popular events, with runners, walkers, and families of all ages participating year after year. Funds raised through the event help SEF fund innovative educational programs, technology upgrades, and enrichment opportunities for the Sparta School District.

“Our annual Turkey Trot exemplifies what the Sparta Education Foundation stands for—bringing the community together for a meaningful cause,” shared Jill Palleschi, SEF vice president and event co-chair. “The generous support of Krogh’s allows us to continue this tradition year after year, and the October promotion makes it even easier for participants to enjoy a great meal after signing up!”