Sparta Elks host Polar Plunge to benefit veterans, children

Members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Sparta hosted their annual Polar Plunge fundraiser in March, drawing participants and spectators despite cold and windy conditions.

The event, held at Minnehaha Beach along Lake Mohawk, raises funds to support veterans and children with special needs. Participants made their way from the local Elks lodge to the shoreline, where they entered the icy water.

Organizers said volunteers worked the day before the event to cut through frozen sections of the lake, using tools to create a safe entry point for participants.

Children were among the first to take part in the plunge, followed by other participants who ran, dipped or fully immersed themselves in the water. Spectators gathered along the shore to cheer on the group.

After the plunge, attendees returned to the lodge for warm food and drinks, including chili, macaroni and cheese and hot chocolate.