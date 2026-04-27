Sparta High robotics team competes at world championship

Students from Sparta High School represented their district on the global stage at the 2026 VEX VRC Robotics World Championship in St. Louis.

Team 5249 V, known as “Velocity,” earned its place at the international competition by winning regional events and advancing through the New Jersey state championship, one of the most competitive regions for high school robotics.

The team competed against hundreds of teams from more than 40 countries, finishing with a 6-6 record.

Qualifying for the championship placed the team among the top 5% of approximately 22,000 teams worldwide, according to organizers.

Team members include co-captains Srishanth Jakka and Logan Johnson, along with Simon Canales, Eli Amiel and Ajay Persaud, who contributed in roles ranging from engineering and coding to driving and strategy.

Coaches said the experience provided valuable knowledge that will help strengthen the program in future competitions.