Sparta Historical Society to host Martha Washington presentation

The Sparta Historical Society will host a colonial-style tea and historical presentation at 1 p.m. March 19 at Sparta Presbyterian Church.

Tea and light refreshments will be served beginning at 1 p.m. at the church hall, 32 Main St. Guests are invited to bring a teacup and, if they wish, dress in colonial-style attire such as a cap and shawl. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

At 1:30 p.m., historical interpreter Carol Spacht of the American Historical Theatre will present her one-woman performance, “A Visit with Martha Washington.” The program highlights the life of Martha Washington and explores the often-overlooked role women played during the nation’s founding.

The presentation recounts her experiences traveling with her husband, George Washington, and her efforts to support soldiers during the American Revolution while serving as the nation’s first first lady.

The Sparta Historical Society operates the Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main St. The museum will reopen April 12 with its spring REV250 exhibition, “Happy Birthday America – 250 Years!” The museum will then be open the second and fourth Sundays of each month through July 27 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a talk at 2 p.m.