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Sparta hosts Earth Day Fair

Sparta. Sparta Township hosted an Earth Day Fair at the municipal building on April 25.

Blue Heron Farm /
| 27 Apr 2026 | 01:09
    Lena Ouellette is shown representing SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed and AmeriCorps NJ Watershed.
    Lena Ouellette is shown representing SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed and AmeriCorps NJ Watershed. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Erin Sholl, the owner of Blue Heron Farm poses for a photo.
    Erin Sholl, the owner of Blue Heron Farm poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Gabby Keenan of Sparta poses in front of her exhibit.
    Gabby Keenan of Sparta poses in front of her exhibit. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Isabella and Ten McGurrin of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Isabella and Ten McGurrin of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)