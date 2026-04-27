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Sparta hosts Earth Day Fair
Sparta. Sparta Township hosted an Earth Day Fair at the municipal building on April 25.
maria kovic
Blue Heron Farm
/
| 27 Apr 2026 | 01:09
Lena Ouellette is shown representing SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed and AmeriCorps NJ Watershed.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Erin Sholl, the owner of Blue Heron Farm poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Gabby Keenan of Sparta poses in front of her exhibit.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Isabella and Ten McGurrin of Sparta pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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