Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Sparta hosts Easter breakfast
Sparta. Over 100 children and their families attended Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, sponsored by the Sparta Recreation Dept.
Dave Smith
Sparta
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 01:49
Over 100 children atended an Easter breakfast organized by the Sparta Township Recreation Dept. on March 28.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Jimmy Wade, 9, rides a pony.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Emma Devine, 5, feeds a goat.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Charlotte Hayden, 5, helpsherself to breakfast.
(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Charlotte Hayden
2
Dave Smith
3
Easter breakfast
4
Easter Bunny
5
Emma Devine
6
Jimmy Wade
7
Sparta
RELATED NEWS
The Easter Bunny greets children at the Bunny Breakfast, organized by Sparta Recreation, on Saturday, April 12 at the Sparta Public Library. (Photo by Dave Smith)
100 families attend Bunny Breakfast
The Easter Bunny gets a hug at the Bunny Breakfast on Saturday, April 12 at the Sparta Public Library. (Photo by Dave Smith)
Hop to it: A guide to Easter fun
Hop to it: Your Guide to Easter Fun
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED