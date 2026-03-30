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Sparta hosts Easter breakfast

Sparta. Over 100 children and their families attended Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, sponsored by the Sparta Recreation Dept.

Sparta /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 01:49
    Over 100 children atended an Easter breakfast organized by the Sparta Township Recreation Dept. on March 28.
    Over 100 children atended an Easter breakfast organized by the Sparta Township Recreation Dept. on March 28. ( Photo: Dave Smith)
    Jimmy Wade, 9, rides a pony.
    Jimmy Wade, 9, rides a pony. ( Photo: Dave Smith)
    Emma Devine, 5, feeds a goat.
    Emma Devine, 5, feeds a goat. ( Photo: Dave Smith)
    Charlotte Hayden, 5, helpsherself to breakfast.
    Charlotte Hayden, 5, helpsherself to breakfast. ( Photo: Dave Smith)