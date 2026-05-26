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Sparta hosts Memorial Day parade

Sparta. Sparta Township held a Memorial Day parade on May 25.

Sparta /
| 26 May 2026 | 12:01
    Grand Marshall Ed Liebig has a purple heart and was the former Vo Tech prinicpal.
    Grand Marshall Ed Liebig has a purple heart and was the former Vo Tech prinicpal. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sparta police color guard marches in the parade.
    The Sparta police color guard marches in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Veterans march in the parade.
    Veterans march in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Sparta Girl Scout Troop 98809 marches in the parade.
    Sparta Girl Scout Troop 98809 marches in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sparta Woman's Club marches in the parade.
    The Sparta Woman's Club marches in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sparta Boy Scouts march in the parade.
    The Sparta Boy Scouts march in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Lisa Barrett sits with her dogs, Susie and Sarge.
    Lisa Barrett sits with her dogs, Susie and Sarge. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)