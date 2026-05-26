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Sparta hosts Memorial Day parade
Sparta. Sparta Township held a Memorial Day parade on May 25.
Nancy Madasci
Sparta
/
| 26 May 2026 | 12:01
Grand Marshall Ed Liebig has a purple heart and was the former Vo Tech prinicpal.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Sparta police color guard marches in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Veterans march in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Sparta Girl Scout Troop 98809 marches in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Sparta Woman's Club marches in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Sparta Boy Scouts march in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Lisa Barrett sits with her dogs, Susie and Sarge.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
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