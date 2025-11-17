Sparta Kiwanis launches ‘Sox in a Box’ drive

Sparta Kiwanis has launched its second annual Sox in a Box campaign, collecting new socks for children and families in need. Donations will be delivered to Benny’s Bodega in Newton for distribution.

Collection boxes are located at Sparta Library; Shepherd of the Hills Church in Sparta; Sparta Methodist Church; Caldwell Banker Real Estate at Lake Mohawk; Burkes Wine and Liquor in Sparta; and Christ Episcopal Church in Newton.

Collections will continue through Dec. 13.

The organization encourages residents to help the less fortunate this holiday season by donating new socks.