Sparta Marching Spartans raise more than $1,100 for 2026 season

The Sparta High School Marching Spartans raised more than $1,100 during a community car wash Aug. 16 as the 59-member band prepares for its 2026 season production, “Beneath the Moonlight.”

The students washed approximately 60 cars during the fundraiser, with donations from members of the Sparta community helping support the upcoming marching band season.

The Marching Spartans have spent the summer preparing for their fall production through rehearsals and band camp.

The band will perform “Beneath the Moonlight” at Sparta High School home football games throughout the fall, as well as at marching band competitions.

The community will have an opportunity to see the full production during the Spartan Showcase on Sept. 26 at Cassels Field.

The Marching Spartans thanked the Sparta community for its generosity and continued support of the students and band program.

With summer rehearsals and band camp completed, the 2026 Marching Spartans are preparing to bring “Beneath the Moonlight” to the field this fall.