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Sparta police host Junior Police Academy for area students

Sparta. Students entering fourth through eighth grades participated in the Sparta Police Department’s four-day Junior Police Academy, learning about law enforcement through hands-on activities.

Sparta /
| 06 Aug 2026 | 03:25
    Office Brian Gallagher poses with Junior Police Academy participants.
    Office Brian Gallagher poses with Junior Police Academy participants. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Children participate in Safety Town.
    Children participate in Safety Town. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Sparta Police Department hosted its annual Junior Police Academy Aug. 4-7 at Mohawk Avenue School for students entering fourth through eighth grades.

During the four-day program, participants worked alongside Sparta police officers while taking part in hands-on activities designed to build confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.

The academy included fitness challenges, K-9 demonstrations, crime scene investigation exercises, police tactics instruction and safety education, giving students an inside look at careers in law enforcement.

Police officials said the program is intended to strengthen relationships between officers and young residents while promoting leadership, community involvement and public safety awareness.