Sparta police host Junior Police Academy for area students

The Sparta Police Department hosted its annual Junior Police Academy Aug. 4-7 at Mohawk Avenue School for students entering fourth through eighth grades.

During the four-day program, participants worked alongside Sparta police officers while taking part in hands-on activities designed to build confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.

The academy included fitness challenges, K-9 demonstrations, crime scene investigation exercises, police tactics instruction and safety education, giving students an inside look at careers in law enforcement.

Police officials said the program is intended to strengthen relationships between officers and young residents while promoting leadership, community involvement and public safety awareness.