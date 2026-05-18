Sparta proclaims May as Water Safety Month

Mayor Dean Blumetti officially proclaimed May as Water Safety Month on May 12, underscoring the community’s commitment to preventing water-related accidents and promoting safe swimming practices ahead of the busy summer season.

Lynda Tower of the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance was present to accept the proclamation on behalf of the organization and emphasized the importance of water safety awareness, particularly in a town like Sparta where lakes, pools, and recreational water facilities are common.

“I just want to emphasize that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four and the second leading cause from four to 14,” Tower said. “Given Sparta’s plethora of backyard pools and lakes and recreation facilities, access to the beaches, it’s something we all need to keep in mind this month and leading into the summer.”

The proclamation, issued in partnership with the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance and the New Jersey Recreation & Park Association, highlighted the role swimming and aquatic activities play in promoting physical and mental well-being while stressing the need for continued education and awareness surrounding water safety.

The council recognized that water safety education is essential in preventing drownings and recreational water-related injuries and acknowledged the efforts of organizations and industries involved in maintaining safe swimming facilities, aquatic programs, home pools, spas, lakes, and waterparks.

Officials also noted the importance of educating families, private pool owners, and visitors to public swimming facilities about proper safety practices and ongoing safety initiatives.

The proclamation concluded with the Township Council calling on all Sparta residents to renew their commitment to responsible water safety practices, raise awareness, and report safety concerns in an effort to protect all members of the community throughout the summer season.