Sparta Robotics opens season strong

Sparta High School Robotics opened its season with a strong performance at the VEX Robotics “Push Back Relay” competition on Dec. 7 at Millburn High School.

Sixty-four teams competed in the event.

Team 5249V, “Velocity,” went undefeated at 6-0 in head-to-head qualifiers and ranked 10th in skills at the event and 15th statewide. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

Team 5249S, “Safety Hazard,” finished 4-2, ranking seventh in skills at the event and eighth in New Jersey. The team advanced to the round of 16 before being knocked out.

Team 5249X, “X-Calibur,” posted a 3-2 record, while Team 5249W, “Wizards,” went 3-3.

“Sparta High School Robotics is off to a great start with a very promising season ahead,” Sparta coach Mark Meola said. “There is a high level of ambition on the part of each team to do really well.”