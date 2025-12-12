x
Sparta Robotics opens season strong

Sparta. Four Sparta High School Robotics teams posted strong early-season results at the VEX Robotics “Push Back Relay” event at Millburn High School, including top-15 statewide skills rankings for two teams.

| 12 Dec 2025 | 02:44
    <b>Team X-Calibur: Srihitha Jakka, Aarav Kamal, Jaisen Caswell, Imad Panjwani, Roberto Vasquez.</b>
Sparta High School Robotics opened its season with a strong performance at the VEX Robotics “Push Back Relay” competition on Dec. 7 at Millburn High School.

Sixty-four teams competed in the event.

Team 5249V, “Velocity,” went undefeated at 6-0 in head-to-head qualifiers and ranked 10th in skills at the event and 15th statewide. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

Team 5249S, “Safety Hazard,” finished 4-2, ranking seventh in skills at the event and eighth in New Jersey. The team advanced to the round of 16 before being knocked out.

Team 5249X, “X-Calibur,” posted a 3-2 record, while Team 5249W, “Wizards,” went 3-3.

“Sparta High School Robotics is off to a great start with a very promising season ahead,” Sparta coach Mark Meola said. “There is a high level of ambition on the part of each team to do really well.”

Sparta Robotics Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 7
Millburn High School
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026
Cedar Grove High School
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
Franklin High School
Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026
Millburn High School 2
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
Seton Hall University
Saturday, March 14, 2026
(if qualified)
NJ VEX Robotics State Championships, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark