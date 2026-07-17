Sparta school officials denounce fake job posting, share Milton Preschool updates

Sparta Public School District Officials denounced a fake job posting that caused commotion during its July 16 meeting at Mohawk Avenue School.

Superintendent Matthew Beck began his report by reiterating a message sent to the district on the night of July 15 regarding a fake job listing for the role of “Gay Straight Alliance Advisor.” Beck made it clear that this was a fabricated job, made by someone outside of the Board of Education, causing discourse over social media and news outlets.

“While I typically do not engage in the practice of dispelling false social media information, there are rare occasions when it becomes necessary,” Beck wrote to district residents on July 15. “I write you this evening under the unfortunate circumstance in which I need to dispel a fabricated job posting that has been circulating on social media. For reasons only known to the creator(s), a fake job posting was created that falsely lists the position of ‘Gay Straight Alliance Advisor’ available in our new preschool building located at Milton School. I hope I am abundantly clear when I state no such position exists, nor are there plans for any such position to exist in the future.”

During the school board meeting, both Beck and board President Kaitlin Gagnon spoke out about the fake job post, expressing how these types of things harm the children in the community more than anyone else.

“Unfortunately, there are people within and outside of Sparta Township who have the goal of tearing down our wonderful school district and community,” Beck said. “We must not let these people achieve that goal as we continue to remain united with the common objective of ensuring the success of all of our students.”

Gagnon said she “denounces the angry actions and violent rhetoric.”

Aside from the job posting, Beck and the rest of the school board were able to report nothing but “positive” updates regarding the Milton Preschool with the announcement for the open house to be held on Aug. 12.

The school board provided several of those updates, including that the Genesis system rollover was completed, bus stops will be finalized soon and are similar to Pope John routes – including stops at before- and after-care locations and all waitlisted families were successfully enrolled for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year.

In addition, the Milton Preschool has what several school board members described as a “beautiful” playground, as they shared that they all visited the campus earlier this week to see how progress was.

Gagnon emphasized the importance of communicating with the Board of Education on any questions arising, especially during the high tensions surrounding the Milton Preschool and its operations.

“Reach out to us – if you ever have a question or need clarification on any matter,” Gagnon said. “And before you engage with or perpetuate any information, or dubious social media posts, or deliberately manipulated screenshots, or rumors in general related to this school district, make sure the information you have is legitimate.”