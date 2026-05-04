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Sparta schools host Mother-Daughter dance
Sparta. Sparta Township Schools held a Mother-Daughter Dance on May 3 for pre-K through eighth grade.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 04 May 2026 | 02:16
Nancy Morris and Sasha Lewis pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Michelle and Kylie Sarno pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Avery, Katy and Addy Szatkiewicz pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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