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Sparta schools host Mother-Daughter dance

Sparta. Sparta Township Schools held a Mother-Daughter Dance on May 3 for pre-K through eighth grade.

Sparta /
| 04 May 2026 | 02:16
    Sparta schools host Mother-Daughter dance
    Nancy Morris and Sasha Lewis pose for a photo.
    Nancy Morris and Sasha Lewis pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Michelle and Kylie Sarno pose for a photo.
    Michelle and Kylie Sarno pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Avery, Katy and Addy Szatkiewicz pose for a photo.
    Avery, Katy and Addy Szatkiewicz pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)