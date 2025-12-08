Home
Lake Mohawk lights Christmas tree
maria kovic
Sparta
08 Dec 2025
The Lake Mohawk Christmas tree is lit.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Santa Claus greets children at the tree lighting.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Luciano and Joe Mamiglietti of Sparta pose at the tree lighting.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Louise Dicocco and Ellie Certuche of Sparta pose at the tree lighting.
Photo by Maria Kovic
Lake Mohawk held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday.
