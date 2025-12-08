x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Lake Mohawk lights Christmas tree

Sparta /
| 08 Dec 2025 | 02:38
    The Lake Mohawk Christmas tree is lit.
    The Lake Mohawk Christmas tree is lit. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Santa Claus greets children at the tree lighting.
    Santa Claus greets children at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Luciano and Joe Mamiglietti of Sparta pose at the tree lighting.
    Luciano and Joe Mamiglietti of Sparta pose at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Louise Dicocco and Ellie Certuche of Sparta pose at the tree lighting.
    Louise Dicocco and Ellie Certuche of Sparta pose at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

Lake Mohawk held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday.