Sparta student awarded scholarship from Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund

The Sharing Network Foundation’s Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund has awarded a scholarship to Lauren Ambrosino of Sparta, NJ, for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Ambrosino, a 2022 graduate of Sparta High School, plans to attend Rutgers University in the Fall.

In a press release, the Sharing Network Foundation explained that Ambrosino developed a powerful connection to organ and tissue donation and transplantation following the tragic passing of her father, Robert Ambrosino, in September 2021. Robert, who was beloved throughout the Sparta and Dover communities as a coach, musician and teacher, saved and enhanced many lives as an organ and tissue donor.

“Although my family was suffering from the loss of my father, we were brought some hopeful news and comfort by NJ Sharing Network when we learned my father would help give life to others,” said Ambrosino. “My father was an inspiration to me as I grew up. Knowing that he has now saved multiple lives makes him even more of an inspiration.”

Ambrosino is now working to raise awareness about the importance of registering as an organ and tissue donor. “I wear my green Donate Life bracelet every day since the day my father passed away,” said Ambrosino. “I plan to bring my friends together to hang banners and posters around town during National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for NJ Sharing Network’s life-saving mission.”

The Sharing Network Foundation’s scholarship program provides an opportunity to recognize and award graduating high school seniors who advocate for and/or whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Elizabeth “Betsy” Niles, a lifelong Montclair resident who passed away in 2011 after a tragic accident. Her organ and tissue donations touched the lives of over three dozen people, including a life-saving kidney transplant for one recipient.

Dan Sarnowski of Sparta, Niles’ loving companion, established The Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund in 2014. Sarnowski and Niles’ family decided the best way to honor her was through supporting education programs. The Fund has raised over $100,000 to date, through fundraisers and events such as the 5K Celebration of Life Team Betsy’s Dash.

“Betsy was known for always giving the perfect gift for every occasion and her last gift was the greatest gift of all — the gift of life,” said Sarnowski, a former board member of the Sharing Network Foundation and Betsy’s Dash 5K Team Captain. “I feel it is a perfect tribute to Betsy to have a fund and a scholarship program in her honor. Lauren serves as a perfect example of what it means to take an active role in supporting these important outreach efforts.”

Scholarship applicants were measured on academic achievement, community and volunteer efforts, extracurricular activities and advocacy for organ and tissue donation. The application process included a thorough review by a committee of the Sharing Network Foundation Board members.

“We are grateful for the generous support of the Betsy Niles Scholarship Fund and their ongoing commitment to rewarding students who share a commitment to our life-saving mission,” said Amanda Tibok, interim executive director, Sharing Network Foundation. “We know that Lauren and all of our scholarship recipients will continue as strong leaders educating others about donation and transplantation throughout their college years and beyond.”

According to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are over 100,000 Americans — nearly 4,000 of whom live in New Jersey — waiting for a life-saving transplant. Just one organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 people. To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit NJSharingNetwork.org.