Sparta Trails Committee plans guided hike

The Sparta Trails Committee will host a guided hike through Sparta Glen on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 9 a.m.

The hike will start at the second parking area off Glen Road and will incorporate newly installed trail signs funded through a Sustainable Jersey grant supported by PSE&G.

Organizers described the approximately 2.5-mile route as a moderate hike with some elevation changes and uneven terrain. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate hiking footwear and bring water, insect repellent and sun protection.

Advance registration is requested at Sparta Trails Committee hike registration to receive updates or schedule changes.

The Sparta Trails Committee promotes community engagement and outdoor recreation through local trail and nature initiatives.