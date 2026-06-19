Sparta United Methodist Church awards inaugural diversity scholarships

Sparta United Methodist Church has awarded $6,000 in scholarships to three Sussex County students through the inaugural year of its Celebrating Diversity Scholarship program.

The scholarship was created to support local students pursuing higher education at a college, university or trade school while promoting awareness, inclusion and understanding within the community.

Church officials said the program is intended to highlight the experiences of individuals whose voices are often marginalized and to encourage a community grounded in compassion, truth and respect for all people.

Funding for the scholarships was provided entirely through profits generated by The Church Mouse Thrift Shop, a ministry of Sparta United Methodist Church.

As part of the application process, students submitted blind essays reflecting on themes from the book Memoirs of a Peppermint Mermaid by Michael Adams. The essays were evaluated without identifying information to ensure a fair selection process.

Church leaders said the scholarship’s mission is inspired by the example of Jesus’ ministry and seeks to foster greater understanding of diversity and inclusion while supporting educational opportunities for local students.

The three scholarship recipients were selected based on the quality of their essays and their reflections on the book’s themes.

Organizers described the program’s first year as a success and said they look forward to continuing the scholarship in future years to support students throughout Sussex County.