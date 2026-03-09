Sparta VFW announces $31,000 in Ralph Rojas scholarships

Sparta VFW Post 7248 has announced it will award 12 Ralph Rojas scholarships totaling $31,000 to help veterans and their families pursue postsecondary education during the 2026-27 academic year.

The scholarships will include one $5,000 award, one $4,000 award, two $3,000 awards and eight $2,000 awards. The application deadline is April 20.

Recipients will be notified by May 11, and scholarship checks will be presented during a ceremony May 20 at the Sparta VFW.

“Sparta VFW Post 7248 is unwavering in our commitment to veterans and their families across Sussex County,” said Commander Peter Litchfield. “Through these scholarships, we’re opening doors — helping veterans and their immediate family members pursue education, build careers and continue making meaningful contributions to their communities and our country.”

Scholarship committee chair Bill Miller said the funds were raised through the post’s 2025 Christmas tree sales, its annual clambake fundraiser, private donations to the Sparta VFW and contributions made in memory of Korean War veteran Ralph Rojas.

To qualify, applicants must be pursuing a technical or trade school program, continuing education program, or an undergraduate or graduate degree and meet one of several eligibility requirements.

Eligible applicants include Sussex County veterans, spouses or dependents of Sussex County veterans, active-duty military personnel stationed at Picatinny Arsenal or their dependents, and Sussex County students accepted into an ROTC program or a service academy.

Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/4aVzkv3 and through the Sparta VFW Facebook page. Applicants will receive confirmation of receipt by email.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by the scholarship committee based on veteran status, character and academic achievement. Phone or in-person interviews may be conducted if necessary.

Scholarships may be applied for annually as long as eligibility and residency requirements are met.