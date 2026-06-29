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Sparta VFW holds celebration
Sparta. The Sparta VFW held a celebration on June 26.
maria kovic
Sparta NJ
/
| 29 Jun 2026 | 01:50
Curvey and Belinda Purkett pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brian Grace, Larry McKeon, Elisa McKoeon and Delores Grace, all of Sparta, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Nora and Annie Lynch of Sparta pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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