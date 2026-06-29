x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta VFW holds celebration

Sparta. The Sparta VFW held a celebration on June 26.

Sparta NJ /
| 29 Jun 2026 | 01:50
    Curvey and Belinda Purkett pose for a photo.
    Curvey and Belinda Purkett pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Brian Grace, Larry McKeon, Elisa McKoeon and Delores Grace, all of Sparta, pose for a photo.
    Brian Grace, Larry McKeon, Elisa McKoeon and Delores Grace, all of Sparta, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Nora and Annie Lynch of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Nora and Annie Lynch of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)