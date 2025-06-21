Summer reading program begins Monday

The Sparta Public Library’s 2025 Summer Reading Program, “Color Our World,” runs from Monday, June 23 through Aug. 16.

Activities and events as well as prizes are planned for residents of all ages.

Participants earn prizes by reading. The prizes include gift cards, art supplies, and entries into the grand-prize drawings. Grand prizes include annual passes to the Crayola Experience, a gift certificate to the ART Project, or your choice of an Instax Camera Bundle, Beats Solo 4 Headphones or a $150 Amazon gift card.

A School’s Out BBQ will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be hot dogs and popcorn and oversized and outdoor games on the lawn.

Among the programs planned:

• 6 p.m. July 8: Clay Workshop for Kids: Tropical Fish (grades K-3).

• 6 p.m. July 15: Tea Party for Teens.

• 10:30 a.m. July 16: Bi-Lingual Storytime with Mariana (ages 2-5).

• 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Sourdough Made Simple for Teens.

• 6 p.m. Aug. 11: Teen Book to Movie Meetup: “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson.

• 6 p.m. Aug. 13: Tie Dye for Tweens and Teens.

• 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15: Summer Movie Matinee “Inside Out” (ages 5+).

• 10 a.m. Mondays: Summer Storybook Crafts (ages 2-5).

• 2 p.m. Tuesdays: Crafternoon (grades K-3).

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Teen/Tween Cuisine.

• 10 a.m. Thursdays: Read and Play (ages 1-6).

• 6:30 p.m. Thursdays: Art in the Evening (grades 3-6).

For information and registration, go online to spartalibrary.com