Sussex County Board of Agriculture to host annual Chicken BBQ

The Sussex County Board of Agriculture will host its traditional Chicken BBQ from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The annual fundraiser supports agricultural scholarships, 4-H programs, Young Farmers and Ranchers initiatives, and educational opportunities for Sussex County farmers.

The tradition dates to 1941 and features slow-roasted barbecue chicken prepared by Board of Agriculture members using Charles Pratschler’s longtime recipe.

The meal also includes sweet corn from Ideal Farms and the DeGroot Family Farm, tomatoes from Green Valley, Anderson and Lentini farms, rolls from Holland American Bakery and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Retired music and band teacher Dave Yarrington will provide entertainment, performing classic songs from the 1960s through today. A cash bar offering beer and wine will also be available.

Tickets are $22 in advance and can be purchased at Anderson Farms, Brodhecker Farms, Hidden Pastures, Ideal Farms, Lentini Farm, Space Farms, the Sussex County Fairgrounds and online at sussexcountyboardofagriculture.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $25.

Proceeds benefit scholarships for Sussex County students pursuing careers in agriculture, 4-H shows and awards at the New Jersey State Fair, trips to national livestock shows, Young Farmers and Ranchers programs, and educational trips and programs for local farmers.