Sussex County offers free help with Medicare Part D enrollment

Sussex County’s Division of Senior Services is offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries reviewing their prescription drug coverage during the annual Medicare Part D open enrollment period.

The enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Changes made during the period will take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Assistance is available through the Sussex County State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP. The program offers one-on-one help to Medicare beneficiaries evaluating their prescription drug coverage.

The county encourages Medicare beneficiaries to review their current plans because premiums, deductibles, copayments and covered medications can change each year.

Beneficiaries should review the “Annual Notice of Change” that their Medicare Part D plan must mail by Oct. 31. The notice details changes to the plan for 2027, including premiums, deductibles, copayments and the list of covered medications.

People who receive prescription drug coverage through an employer or union should also review their coverage. Employer or union plans that provide prescription drug coverage that is at least as good as Medicare Part D are considered “creditable coverage.” People with creditable coverage generally do not need to enroll in a Medicare Part D plan.

Employer and union plan administrators must notify covered members by Nov. 15 whether their prescription drug coverage is creditable. Questions about creditable coverage should be directed to the applicable employer or union plan.

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services will offer both in-person and telephone appointments during open enrollment.

To schedule an appointment or obtain more information, call 973-579-0555, ext. 1223.