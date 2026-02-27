Sussex County officials highlight America 250 plans

Sussex County officials outlined plans for local celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary during a countywide mayors’ meeting Feb. 21.

The meeting, hosted by Commissioner Director Jill Space and Deputy Director Jack DeGroot, drew representatives from 20 of the county’s 24 municipalities.

A primary focus of the gathering was preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial.

There are plans for a countywide celebration scheduled for June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford.

State and county officials attending the meeting included State Sen. Parker Space, Assembly members Dawn Fantasia and Michael Inganamort, and Sheriff Mike Strada.