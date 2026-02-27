Sussex County officials highlight America 250 plans

The gravestone of Revolutionary War veteran Theodorus Polhemus in the Old Newton Cemetery is decorated as part of Wreaths Across America in December 2018. The gravestone was erected in October 2018 as part of a joint effort of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sussex County Historical Society and Old Newton Cemetery Committee to locate and mark previously unmarked graves. Polhemus was born in Haverstraw, N.Y., and served as a corporal in the Orange County, N.Y., militia. He died in Newton in 1820. (Photo by Mandy Coriston)