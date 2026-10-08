Sussex County Realtors’ golf outing raises funds for local charities

The Sussex County Association of Realtors’ 15th annual Charitable Golf Outing brought together 86 golfers and about 140 dinner guests Oct. 7 at Ballyowen Golf Club to raise funds for local charitable causes.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Sussex County, which helps families experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

The event included an afternoon of golf followed by dinner and a tricky tray, bringing together Realtors, affiliate members, community partners and supporters.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is deeply ingrained in the culture of the Sussex County Association of REALTORS®,” said Emily Bowden, the association’s executive officer. She said the outing reflects members’ commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen the local community.

Since its inception, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation has donated more than $150,000 to charitable organizations throughout Sussex County.

The foundation supports a range of local causes through fundraising events, donations, sponsorships and volunteer efforts.

“Reaching the 15th year of this event is something we are incredibly proud of,” Bowden said. “It is not just about a day on the golf course. It is about the relationships we build, the community we support, and the tangible impact those relationships allow us to make year after year.”

The association thanked the golfers, sponsors, affiliate members, volunteers, donors and community partners who helped make the event possible.